UEFA suspends Turkish footballer Demiral for two matches

UEFA has suspended Turkish football player Merih Demiral for two matches for his grey wolf sign at the EURO 2024 last 16 match against Austria, News.Az reports.

"The Appeals Body has decided to suspend Turkish Football Federation player Merih Demiral, for a total of two (2) UEFA representative team competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible, for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute," the UEFA said in a statement.As it stands, Demiral, 26, a former Juventus and Atalanta player, cannot play against the Netherlands in a Saturday quarterfinal match, and will also miss the EURO 2024 semifinals if Türkiye proceed.

