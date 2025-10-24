UFC 321 weigh-ins: Aspinall, Gane ready for title showdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tom Aspinall weighed in 7.5lb (3.4kg) heavier than Ciryl Gane on Friday ahead of UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, where the Briton will defend his undisputed heavyweight title for the first time.

Aspinall, 32, tipped the scales at 255lb, while France’s Gane weighed in at 247.5lb. The fight marks Aspinall’s first defense since being elevated from interim champion following Jon Jones’ retirement this summer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Gane, 35, is challenging for the undisputed title for the third time, having previously held the interim belt and lost two undisputed fights — against Francis Ngannou in 2022 and Jones in 2023.

Aspinall was 4lb heavier than at his last fight, a July 2024 rematch with Curtis Blaydes, which he won via 60-second knockout in Manchester. Gane was 2lb heavier than his previous weigh-in before a controversial split-decision victory over Alexander Volkov in December; he had previously defeated Volkov via unanimous decision in 2021.

During Friday’s weigh-ins, local favorite Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC legend Khabib, initially missed weight at 136.5lb for his bantamweight bout against Mario Bautista but was cleared at 136lb on a second reading. Nurmagomedov narrowly lost a title fight to champion Merab Dvalishvili in January.

Flyweight Azat Maksum weighed 129lb, 3lb over the limit, and will be fined 30% of his purse in his bout against Mitch Raposo, which will proceed. Additionally, British featherweight Nathaniel Wood made weight at 146lb, while his opponent, Jose Miguel Delgado, tipped the scales at 147lb. Their fight is expected to go ahead, with Delgado potentially facing a fine similar to Maksum.

