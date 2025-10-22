UFC 321: Tom Aspinall faces Ciryl Gane in heavyweight title showdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

British UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall is back in the Octagon this Saturday, facing French challenger Ciryl Gane for the undisputed heavyweight championship at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Aspinall, who holds a 15-3 record, hasn’t fought since last July, when he scored a first-round knockout over Curtis Blaydes.

Over the past year, he had been pursuing a unification bout with Jon Jones, but with Jones’ retirement in June, Aspinall was elevated from interim to undisputed champion.

Now, his focus shifts to Gane, as he prepares to defend his UFC belt in Abu Dhabi.

The fight takes place on Saturday, October 25, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. BST (11 a.m. ET), with the main event expected to start around 10 p.m. BST (5 p.m. ET).

Aspinall enters the fight as the favorite, with an impressive UFC record. Aside from his lone defeat to Blaydes in 2022—which he later avenged—Aspinall has an incredible knockout streak. Seven of his eight UFC wins have come via first-round stoppages, while his submission victory over Andrei Arlovski in 2022 came in the second round. He has also earned seven performance-of-the-night bonuses throughout his career.

Gane, meanwhile, has two losses on his record, both in heavyweight championship bouts against Jon Jones in 2023 and Francis Ngannou in 2022.

Saturday’s fight marks Aspinall’s first official defense of the undisputed heavyweight belt, and the UFC world will be watching closely to see if the British champion can continue his knockout streak against a top contender.

News.Az