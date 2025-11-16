Makhachev cruises to victory, capturing second weight-class crown at UFC 322

Bryan Tucker is the managing editor-in-chief of MMA Fighting and the executive director of combat sports at SB Nation. He has led MMA Fighting since 2009

Islam Makhachev realized his bid to become a two-division champion on Saturday night, dominating Jack Della Maddalena over five rounds to claim the welterweight title by unanimous decision at UFC 322 in New York’s Madison Square Garden, News.Az informs via ESPN.

Makhachev (28-1) tied Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in UFC history with his 16th consecutive win, adding to a remarkable decade-long unbeaten run by racking up 19 minutes, 10 seconds of control time against Della Maddalena.

"This is the dream," Makhachev said. "All my life I've fought for this. I worked hard for this moment."

Della Maddalena (18-3) hadn't lost since dropping his first two pro MMA fights, but he had absolutely nothing for Makhachev, who secured every takedown he attempted and kept the Australian fighter's back pinned to the canvas for long stretches of the fight.

"My life has changed," Makhachev said of his move up to welterweight from lightweight. "I didn't have to cut weight. I can do what I want. It made this night easy."

It was indeed easy, as Makhachev controlled every aspect of the fight. He outstruck Della Maddalena 123-32, with a healthy diet of calf kicks that hobbled the champion. Della Maddalena was resigned to defeat by the third round, but he refused to let Makhachev finish him. Nevertheless, Makhachev had his way.

"This was my plan, and it's not a secret," Makhachev said. "All of my opponents know this, but nobody can stop it."

After staking his claim as arguably the greatest lightweight in UFC history, Makhachev will start a new run in an incredibly stacked welterweight division full of dynamic fighters.

As for what's next, Makhachev called his shot.

"Open the White House," he said of the UFC's big event targeted for 2026. "I am coming."

