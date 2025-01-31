UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs. Imavov headline epic showdown in Riyadh

+ ↺ − 16 px

UFC Fight Night is bringing the heat to Riyadh on February 1, 2025, with a high-stakes middleweight showdown between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov.

In the co-main event, rising star Shara Magomedov will face British powerhouse Michael "Venom" Page in an electrifying battle for dominance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. For the first time in six years, Adesanya will compete in a non-UFC title fight in his contest against Imavov.On September 10, 2023, Sean Strickland stunned Adesanya, taking the UFC middleweight title away from the New Zealander.On August 14, 2024, Adesanya lost a shot at regaining the title in a fourth-round defeat to UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.Meanwhile, Imavov comes into Saturday’s fight on a three-fight unbeaten streak with impressive victories over Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier and Brendan Allen.If the Frenchman can beat Adesanya, it’s tipped that he will be next in line for a shot at the UFC middleweight title, which will be decided on February 8 between the blockbuster Du Plessis vs Strickland fight at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia.

