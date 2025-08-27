Ugandan delegation briefed on history and activities of “ASAN Khidmet” centers

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ugandan delegation led by John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, visited the “ASAN Khidmet” center in Baku on August 27.

The delegation was briefed on the history and activities of the “ASAN Khidmet” centers, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as on various projects implemented in the field of social innovations, News.Az reports, citing local media.

It was highlighted that this intellectual brand of Azerbaijan has already been exported to more than 30 countries.

Discussions also focused on further advancing the activities of Service Centers established in Uganda based on the “ASAN Khidmet” model.

Expressing gratitude for Azerbaijan’s support, John Mulimba noted that public satisfaction has significantly increased thanks to the operation of service centers in Uganda. He also voiced interest in introducing the Mobile ASAN service in his country to further improve citizens’ access to public services.

Currently, six service centers are operating in Uganda based on the “ASAN Khidmet” experience.

News.Az