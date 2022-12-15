UK ambassador extends condolences over death of Azerbaijani serviceman in landmine blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld extended condolences over the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of a landmine blast, News.Az reports.

"I am saddened by the news that eight people hit a landmine in Kalbajar yesterday, resulting in injuries and death. I express my deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the British diplomat said on Twitter.

On December 14, at around 18:00, the Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office received information that eight people hit the landmines in Chiragli village of Kalbajar district, according to the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Defense said in a joint statement.

According to preliminary investigations, four employees of the construction company suffered from an anti-personnel landmine blast in Chiragli village of Kalbajar district.

It was determined that four servicemen who were heading to the scene also hit the landmine. Three of them were severely injured, while one soldier died.

