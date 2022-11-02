UK ambassador hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to combat climate change

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is doing fantastic work with combating climate change, UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at a conference on “Green transformation in Azerbaijan” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The UK diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan has shown excellent leadership in striving to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We encourage the strengthening of Azerbaijan's long-term strategy in achieving the SDGs, recognizing all the fantastic work being done by the country in this direction,” Auld said.

According to the ambassador, the SDGs will be unattainable without addressing the problems of climate change.

Auld also emphasized the great importance of Azerbaijan's participation in the COP27 (27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held from November 6 to November 18, 2022 in Egypt) summit.

News.Az