UK-Azerbaijan relationship has gone from strength to strength for over 30 years: PM Sunak

For more than 30 years, the relationship between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan has gone from strength to strength, said UK PM Rishi Sunak in his congratulatory letter addressed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his election victory.

“I would like to offer my best wishes as you begin your new term in office as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the UK premier said.

“For more than 30 years, the relationship between our two countries has gone from strength to strength. In the last twelve months alone, we have worked together to support Ukraine, held our Strategic Dialogue in London, shared expertise on mine clearance and continued to build our trade relationship,” PM Sunak stressed.

He noted that 2024 has extra significance for Azerbaijan as the country prepares to host COP29 in November.

“This is a vital moment to drive forward energy transitions and reduce global emissions. I am delighted that we are already offering our support and expertise as hosts of COP26 and assure you of our ongoing commitment to assist you in delivering a successful COP29,” PM Sunak added.

News.Az