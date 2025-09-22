UK, Canada and Australia recognize Palestinian state

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom, Canada and Australia formally recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday, a move welcomed by some as a step toward peace but sharply condemned by Israel.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said recognition was necessary to “revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution,” while stressing it was not a reward for Hamas. The announcement comes ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York, where more countries are expected to follow suit this week, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the decision, accusing the three countries of “giving a huge reward to terrorism,” and declared:“There will be no Palestinian state.”

In Britain, the move has divided political leaders. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called it a “great step forward,” and the Green Party said it was “important” though overdue. Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the policy as “absolutely disastrous,” claiming it would leave “hostages languishing in Gaza.”

Reactions on the ground have also been mixed. Some Palestinians in the occupied West Bank voiced hope that recognition could bring progress, while Gazans expressed doubt that it would change daily realities. Families of hostages held by Hamas strongly opposed the decision, saying it had “dramatically complicated efforts to bring home our loved ones.”

News.Az