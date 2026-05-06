Can Iran and China reshape Middle East security in 2026?

"Araghchi stated that Iran advocates for the creation of a post-conflict regional structure designed to promote balanced development and security," according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. He underscored Tehran’s strong support for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s proposals aimed at enhancing peace and stability across the Middle East, News.az reports, citing TASS.

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The Iranian diplomat expressed appreciation for China’s constructive approach and tireless efforts to de-escalate regional tensions. He reaffirmed that Beijing is a strategic partner for Iran, consistently upholding the "One China" principle, defending China’s core interests, and demonstrating a commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.

Araghchi also conveyed Iran’s readiness to enhance communication and coordination with China across multilateral platforms, seeking to unlock new avenues for collaboration and mutual support.