Max Holloway targets McGregor rematch in revenge push

+ ↺ − 16 px

Max Holloway is targeting the next step on what he describes as a revenge tour, revealing he is actively training for a potential rematch with Conor McGregor amid rumours that the two could headline UFC International Fight Week, News.Az reports, citing CBS Sports.

Holloway is aiming to settle scores with fighters who have previously defeated him. That push began last July when he retired Dustin Poirier. He also has unfinished business with Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria, the last two fighters to beat him, but he says McGregor remains his top priority.

“I told you guys, man, if somebody got one of them, me, I want to get them back. I’d love to get him back,” Holloway, the EA Sports UFC 6 Ultimate Edition cover star, said of McGregor. “With him having all this talk of coming back, and everybody talking about how serious he actually looks. He’s training and really wanted to come back to fight. It’s exciting.”

McGregor, 37, recently took part in a surprise three-round boxing exhibition on April 3, facing amateur boxer Barry Nolan at Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin. While it was only an exhibition, it marked his most active appearance since his loss to Dustin Poirier five years ago.

“He looks super hungry. He just did a boxing exhibition not too long ago. So it was pretty cool to see him,” Holloway said. “So I would like to get one back. I know it’s a huge fight. It’s a big fight any time with Conor McGregor.”

Last month, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier said Holloway was training for a McGregor fight. Holloway confirmed he has begun preparations, though no bout has been officially signed. Reports suggest the fight could headline UFC 329 in Las Vegas on July 11, but neither fighter nor the UFC has confirmed it.

“I’m seeing all the talk that you guys see. I didn’t really hear anything yet, but that wouldn’t be a bad time,” Holloway said. “You’re only as good as your last fight, they say. We gotta get everybody forgetting about the last fight as soon as possible.”

Holloway is also reflecting on his recent loss to Charles Oliveira in the UFC 326 main event, where he dropped the BMF title. Entering as the betting favourite, many expected him to defeat Oliveira, whom he had beaten 11 years earlier, but instead Oliveira controlled the fight with dominant grappling across nearly 21 minutes of control time over five rounds.

The result sparked debate among fans, with some criticising Oliveira for not delivering a more aggressive “BMF-style” fight, while others focused on Holloway’s struggles to escape grappling exchanges. Holloway, however, refused to blame either fighter.

“Charles went out there, he did his thing, and it was his night,” Holloway said. “One thing I hate is when I’ve had a great showing, nobody talks about how good I was. They went on talking about how bad [the other person] was.”

He referenced past criticism he faced after fighting Cub Swanson, saying similar narratives often overshadow performances.

“If people think my wrestling sucks, you know, they’re gonna think my wrestling sucks,” Holloway said. “I’m not going to change their mind. I just gotta go out there and prove, you know, you’re only as good as your last fight.”

Despite the setback, Holloway said the defeat has only strengthened his motivation to pursue a McGregor rematch. He pointed to his career highlights, including knockout wins over José Aldo and Justin Gaethje, and his UFC record for total significant strikes landed.

“Mixed martial arts is the hardest sport because you fight once or twice a year. If you’re lucky, four times a year,” he said. “If LeBron James or Steph Curry have an off night on a Wednesday, they have a game on Friday to make everybody forget... Hopefully, I can get another fight and right my wrongs.”

Away from competition, Holloway also celebrated being chosen as the EA Sports UFC 6 Ultimate Edition cover star, calling it a childhood dream come true and noting his early use of UFC video game combinations in real fights.

News.Az