UK expresses support to Azerbaijan in COVID-19 fight

The United Kingdom supports Azerbaijan in its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 fight, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said in his video message on the occasion of his country’s national holiday – Queen’s Official Birthday.

“Traditionally at this time of year, we welcome you to Queen’s birthday party to celebrate her official birthday. We celebrate not only the longest reign in British history, but also the strong and friendly relations between the UK and Azerbaijan. However, in these difficult times of COVID-19 and in order to ensure the safety and well being of everyone, we decided we should not hold a big reception,” the diplomat said.

As the UK plays a leading role in global efforts to coordinate the fight against COVID-19, it was decided to allocate funding in support to medical services in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Sharp noted.

“Doctors and nurses here have been tirelessly combating COVID-19 over the past months, saving many lives by risking their own lives. They deserve our praise and support. Taking this opportunity, I would like to remind you not to forget to wear your mask, wash your hands and maintain social distance. Remember, together we are stronger and together we can beat this virus,” he added.

News.Az