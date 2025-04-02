UK foreign secretary urges lasting normalization between Kosovo and Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting the lasting normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia during his official visit to Pristina on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, Lammy said he hoped the next Kosovo government would show a strong commitment to dialogue with Belgrade, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, launched in 2011, aims to normalize ties between the two countries following Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, which Serbia does not recognize. While some progress has been made, implementation of agreements has often stalled.

Lammy highlighted the importance of a sustainable normalization process between the two nations, stressing that the UK is a key contributor to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR).

He also expressed hope that the newly formed Kosovo government will integrate the Serb community and remain actively engaged in the EU-led dialogue process.

Kosovo held elections in February, with Albin Kurti emerging as acting prime minister. He is currently in talks with minority parties to form a new government, with a parliamentary vote slated for later this month.

Lammy also highlighted Kosovo’s progress on its path to further integration into European and international institutions.

“With the support of the UK, we hope that you can join the Council of Europe,” he said, referring to the international organization with the goal of upholding human rights, democracy, and the rule of law in Europe.

Lammy also highlighted the importance of the Berlin Process, a regional initiative to foster cooperation across the Balkans. The UK will lead the process this year.

On the bilateral front, Lammy said the UK and Kosovo are working to deepen their strategic partnership, particularly in areas such as defense, technology, innovation, and clean energy.

“There are many things we can do together,” he said, adding that he and Osmani discussed plans for a more structured partnership in the coming months.

News.Az