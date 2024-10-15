UK freezes dialogue, cancels defense talks with Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom authorities has decided to freeze the Wardrop dialogue with Georgia at the ministerial level and cancel talks between the defence staffs of the two countries, UK Ambassador to Tbilisi Gareth Ward has announced.

“For the first time in 10 years, we on the British side have decided to freeze the annual high-level 'Wardrop Dialogue' between ministers. This is the first time since the dialogue format was established,” the ambassador said, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media. “We also canceled the planned high-level talks between the defense staff and suspended the new cyber security program,” he added.The ambassador expressed hope that after the elections the Georgian government will return to the pro-Western course and trust between the parties will be restored.“I had expected that we would work together to strengthen Georgia's resilience and our common prosperity, but over the past year the Georgian government has chosen a different course, and during my first months in Tbilisi I had to make clear our concerns about the decline of democracy and anti-Western rhetoric. I hope that the Georgian government will change its approach, which will allow me to regain optimism,” he added.

News.Az