UK, German leaders praise 'first-of-its-kind' treaty since WWII

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz unveiled a new era in bilateral relations with the signing of the Kensington Treaty, marking the first significant agreement between the two nations since World War II.

Speaking at a joint news conference in London, Starmer described the agreement as “the first of its kind” and a “statement of intent” from two European nations facing shared global challenges, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We see the scale of the challenges our continent faces today and we intend to meet them head on,” he said. "But we also see the scale of the opportunities. So, we have a shared resolve to shape this new era with new leadership.”

Starmer said the treaty includes 17 major projects covering defense, trade, technology and infrastructure, and would bring “real results” for both nations.

He announced the creation of a UK-Germany Business Forum, a direct rail link between the two countries, and said the agreement would deliver new investments in the UK worth more than £200 million ($270 million), including in North Sea energy infrastructure.

He praised Germany’s plans to tighten laws to clamp down on smuggling networks that use German territory to aid illegal Channel crossings.

He also expressed gratitude to Merz for taking steps to tighten legislation, allowing authorities to seize small boats stockpiled in Germany -- a move aimed at disrupting the smuggling route to the UK. "It's a clear sign we mean business," he added.

