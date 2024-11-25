UK hits Russia’s shadow fleet with fresh sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom has announced the imposition of the biggest sanctions package against Russia’s shadow fleet, targeting 30 vessels and insurance companies.

“Thirty ships in Russia’s shadow fleet, responsible for transporting billions of pounds worth of oil and oil products in the last year alone, have today been sanctioned by the UK. With half of the ships targeted today transporting more than $4.3bn worth of oil and oil products like gasoline in the last year alone, today is the largest UK package of its kind,” the UK government said in a statement News.Az reports.“The move will further constrain the Kremlin’s ability to fund their illegal war in Ukraine and their malign activity worldwide, and brings the total number of oil tankers sanctioned by the UK to 73, more than any other nation - demonstrating the UK’s leadership on tackling the shadow fleet,” said the statement.The statement pointed out that 46 countries and the EU have now signed up to the UK-led call to action against the Shadow fleet, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the European Political Community summit in July.Today’s announcement comes as the Foreign Secretary uses the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy to push other countries to maintain pressure on Russia’s war machine, in parallel with efforts to step up military and financial support for Ukraine.

