UK house price growth slows to weakest since March 2024

UK house prices rose just 0.3% in the year to December, the slowest annual increase since March 2024, Halifax data shows.

Prices fell 0.6% month-on-month, reflecting economic uncertainty and cautious buyers. London saw a 1.3% drop, while Northern Ireland led growth at 7.5%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Experts say modest mortgage rates are improving affordability for first-time buyers, but limited wage growth and smaller rate cuts may temper gains in 2026. Annual house price growth is expected to reach 1-3% this year.

