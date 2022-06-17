UK in talks to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest instead of Ukraine

The BBC is in talks with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK - not Ukraine, News.az reports.

The show's organisers decided, after a "full assessment and feasibility study", that the event cannot be held in the winning country, Ukraine.

This is due to the ongoing war following Russia's invasion. So, they turned to the UK, which came second.

But Kyiv said it disagreed with the EBU's decision and would appeal.

Traditionally, the winning country is asked to host the following year's contest.

