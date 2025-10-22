UK inflation remains stable as food costs slow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Food prices in the United Kingdom are increasing at their slowest pace in more than a year, as inflation remained unchanged for the third consecutive month.

Official figures show that the UK inflation rate held steady at 3.8% in September, below economists’ expectations, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks fell “for the first time since May last year,” though prices for certain items, including red meat and chocolate, continue to climb.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she was overall “not satisfied with the numbers,” while shadow chancellor Mel Stride noted that inflation is still pushing up the cost of living.

The inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic drinks dropped to 4.5% for the year to September, down from 5.1% in August. This means that while prices for shoppers are still rising, the rate of increase has slowed — a subtle change that may not always be noticeable at the supermarket.

News.Az