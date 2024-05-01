Yandex metrika counter

UK is ‘close and reliable partner’ to Azerbaijan: Minister

  • Politics
  • Share
UK is ‘close and reliable partner’ to Azerbaijan: Minister

The United Kingdom is a close and reliable partner to Azerbaijan, UK Minister of State at Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Nush Ghani has stated, News.Az reports.

Minister Ghani held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov.

“Speaking to Ambassador Elin Suleymanov, we discussed COP29, efforts to secure a sustainable peace for the region, and other areas of mutual interest. I look forward to visiting Baku soon,” the minister said on Twitter.

News about - UK is ‘close and reliable partner’ to Azerbaijan: Minister


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      