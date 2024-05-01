UK is ‘close and reliable partner’ to Azerbaijan: Minister
The United Kingdom is a close and reliable partner to Azerbaijan, UK Minister of State at Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Nush Ghani has stated, News.Az reports.
Minister Ghani held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov.
“Speaking to Ambassador Elin Suleymanov, we discussed COP29, efforts to secure a sustainable peace for the region, and other areas of mutual interest. I look forward to visiting Baku soon,” the minister said on Twitter.