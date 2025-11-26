UK ministers alerted to 'emerging risk' to gas supply security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Advisers warn that Britain could face a gas crisis if a prolonged cold spell coincides with the loss of key infrastructure.

The government must make plans to avert a threat to future gas supplies, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) said, News.Az reports citing Politico.

While the advisers say the conditions creating a gas supply crisis are unlikely, any shortage would have a severe impact on the country.

In its first annual assessment of Britain’s gas security, expected to be released later today but seen by POLITICO, the NESO said diminishing reserves of gas in the North Sea and competition for imports are creating new energy security risks, even as the country’s decarbonization push reduces overall demand for the fossil fuel.

Britain is projected to have sufficient gas supplies for normal weather scenarios by winter 2030/31, but in the event of severe cold weather and an outage affecting key infrastructure, supply would fall well short of demand, NESO projects.

The scenario in the report involves what the NESO calls the “unlikely event” of a one-in-20-year cold spell lasting 11 days alongside the loss of vital infrastructure.

If this were to occur, the consequences of a shortfall in gas supply could be dire.

It could trigger emergency measures including cutting off gas from factories, power stations, and — in extreme scenarios — homes as well. It could take weeks or months to return the country to normal.

The vast majority of homes still use gas boilers for heating.

