UK pledges $193 million in aid to Ukraine, imposes new sanctions on Russia

The United Kingdom is providing £142 million ($193 million) in aid to Ukraine to help the country through the winter and into next year, U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced during her visit to Kyiv on Sept. 12.

Cooper, on her first overseas trip since taking office, is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. Her visit comes amid a surge in Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, including at least 19 Russian drones crossing into Poland on Sept. 10, marking the largest drone incursion into a NATO member state since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s bombardment of Ukrainian civilians, his stalling and delaying in internationally-backed peace talks, and his blatant disregard for human life must end,” Cooper said.

Of the aid package, £100 million ($135 million) will go to humanitarian support for civilians in front-line areas, including repairs to critical water and heating systems, as well as livelihood and job support. Another £42 million ($57 million) will fund repairs to power grids and protection of key gas and energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

In addition, the U.K. introduced 100 new sanctions targeting Russian revenue streams and military supply chains. Measures focus on the shadow fleet transporting Russian oil and key suppliers of military components.

“These sanctions form the next stage in the U.K.’s leading efforts to ramp up economic pressure alongside our security support… for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” Cooper said.

The announcement highlights Britain’s commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing Russian attacks, even as U.S. President Donald Trump has so far limited actions against Moscow to tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian crude.

News.Az