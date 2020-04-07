UK PM Johnson, battling coronavirus, set for second night in intensive care

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to spend a second night in intensive care on Tuesday to help him fight off a coronavirus infection, with his designated deputy saying he would pull through because “he’s a fighter”.

Johnson is receiving oxygen support but is stable, in good spirits and breathing without assistance, said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for the prime minister, adding that he had not needed mechanical ventilation.

“I’m confident he’ll pull through because if there’s one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter and he’ll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order,” Raab told a daily news conference.

News.Az

