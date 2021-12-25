UK PM's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, Baroness Emma Nicholson, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

My very best wishes to you, to the First Vice-President, and to your family as you celebrate your 60th birthday, a great occasion. I wish you continued success and personal happiness as Azerbaijan continues to grow and flourish under your leadership.

The last year has, I know, been exceptionally exciting as your nation begins the task of rebuilding the recovered territories. I am so pleased to hear that British experts and companies have been helping to clear that area of landmines and to assist in the rebuilding process.

On a personal note, I am very much looking forward to my next visit to Azerbaijan, which I hope will take place in March 2022. It has been too long since my last visit in February 2020. I know that your government has been working closely with our Ambassador and the British Embassy team in the meantime. I have remained close to your excellent Embassy here in London. I look forward to resuming our personal dialogue about the economic diversification and energy transformation challenges we are facing together.

With my very best wishes too for the New Year."

News.Az





News.Az