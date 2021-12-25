UK PM's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, Baroness Emma Nicholson, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
My very best wishes to you, to the First Vice-President, and to your family as you celebrate your 60th birthday, a great occasion. I wish you continued success and personal happiness as Azerbaijan continues to grow and flourish under your leadership.
The last year has, I know, been exceptionally exciting as your nation begins the task of rebuilding the recovered territories. I am so pleased to hear that British experts and companies have been helping to clear that area of landmines and to assist in the rebuilding process.
On a personal note, I am very much looking forward to my next visit to Azerbaijan, which I hope will take place in March 2022. It has been too long since my last visit in February 2020. I know that your government has been working closely with our Ambassador and the British Embassy team in the meantime. I have remained close to your excellent Embassy here in London. I look forward to resuming our personal dialogue about the economic diversification and energy transformation challenges we are facing together.
With my very best wishes too for the New Year."
