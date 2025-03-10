UK prime minister plans second meeting over Ukraine peacekeeping efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is organizing another meeting with allies who are considering the deployment of peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, according to his spokesperson, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The meeting is expected to take place virtually on Saturday and will include leaders from NATO and Commonwealth countries ready to contribute military forces to a "coalition of the willing."

The spokesman, Dave Pares, shared this information with reporters in London. The objective of this coalition is to support the maintenance of peace in Ukraine, should US President Donald Trump successfully negotiate a resolution to the ongoing conflict. This conflict was ignited by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Pares emphasized that their focus is on backing Ukraine and working towards proposals for a long-lasting and robust peace. He also stressed the importance of ensuring a sovereign and secure Ukraine in the midst of this conflict.

