UK prime minister's trade envoy to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the visit to the UK, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev met with UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson, Trend reports

During the meeting, Garayev spoke about the cultural ties between Azerbaijan and the UK, noting that they began to develop rapidly during the period of Azerbaijan’s independence. He stressed the great role of the British Council in the development of cultural ties.

The minister informed about the Agreement of Intent signed with the British Council and said the document will contribute to the development of cooperation in the library and museum fields, as well as the experience exchange in the development of cultural ties.

Director of the British Council Azerbaijan Summer Xia, who was present at the meeting, noted that the cooperation of the British Council with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan provides for the implementation of a number of projects.

In turn, Baroness Nicholson expressed readiness to support cultural cooperation between the two countries, noting that during her visits to Azerbaijan she inquires about the history and culture of the country, visits museums. She added that Azerbaijani culture has made a huge impression on her.

Baroness Nicholson stressed that she will soon come to Baku and plans to take part in a number of cultural events during the visit.

Garayev invited Nicholson to visit the Carpet Museum, the Mugham Center and other cultural institutions during her visit to Baku.

Nicholson noted that on her personal initiative, cultural and musical projects are being implemented in a number of countries, and some of them are related to Azerbaijan, adding that the experience of Azerbaijan can help her in this. Garayev expressed readiness to support the implementation of these projects.

Earlier, Carole Crofts, the ambassador of Great Britain to Azerbaijan, told Trend that Baroness Emma Nicholson will be in Baku on Feb. 20 at the meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor and will hold discussions on cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az