UK proud to stand alongside Azerbaijani people: Ambassador - VIDEO

The United Kingdom is proud to stand alongside the Azerbaijani people, said Fergus Auld, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, in his congratulatory message on the occasion of Independence Day, News.Az reports.

"Today, Azerbaijan is celebrating its Independence Day. We in the British Embassy are happy to celebrate the day together with the people of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has overcome many challenges over the past 33 years. In the past year, Azerbaijan has taken steps towards achieving peace with Armenia and received the great honor of being named the host of COP29. So, is contributing as a sovereign nation to regional security and to climate change, the greatest challenge facing the world. The UK is proud to stand alongside the Azerbaijani people. I want to wish Azerbaijan a happy Independence Day and may fruitful independent days ahead. The flag once raised shall never fall," he said.Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the Independence Day. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first democratic republic not only on the territory of modern Azerbaijan, but also in the whole East. It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes were adopted - a flag, an anthem. However, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic lasted only 23 months. On April 28, 1920, Azerbaijan was occupied by the 11th army of the Bolsheviks, and the republic fell.

News.Az