UK rejects US request for military bases against Iran

The United Kingdom blocked US President Donald Trump from using British air bases for potential strikes on Iran, leading him to withdraw support for the Chagos Islands agreement with Mauritius.

The British government has maintained that the agreement with Mauritius, expected to cost taxpayers around £35 billion, is necessary for national security reasons and to avoid a costly legal dispute over sovereignty, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The White House is drafting detailed military plans for a possible strike on Iran, which could involve the US facility at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, home to the US bomber fleet.

On February 18, Trump warned that Iran could potentially target the United Kingdom and other allied countries, “should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford."

The United States has previously used British facilities such as RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and the joint US-UK base on Diego Garcia to support military operations in the Middle East, and long-standing agreements require advance UK approval before these bases can be used for offensive action. The reported refusal to grant permission comes as Washington has moved warships, aircraft, and other assets toward the region amid rising tensions with Tehran and threats of military action if Iran does not curb its nuclear program.

