UK may speed up plan to reach 3% defence spending

Officials working with Prime Minister Keir Starmer are reportedly reviewing proposals to meet the 3% target by the end of the current parliament, rather than waiting for the next one expected after the 2029 election, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Britain previously said it would increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and then reach 3% later. However, officials are now concerned the existing timeline may not be enough to cover rising defence costs.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Starmer said Europe must increase defence spending faster as security challenges grow and support for Ukraine continues.

According to NATO estimates, the UK spent about 2.3% of GDP on defence in 2024. Budget officials previously estimated that reaching 3% could require an additional £17.3 billion in spending by the end of the decade.