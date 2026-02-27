+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Ministry of Defence is reviewing military flight records that could relate to late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, after documents suggested his private jet landed at Royal Air Force (RAF) bases, including RAF Marham and RAF Northolt.

British police are already examining whether Epstein trafficked women through two London airports and one in central England. The MoD review aims to uncover any additional evidence of criminal activity linked to RAF bases. Defence Secretary John Healey has ordered all military flight records to be checked, and the MoD will cooperate fully with civilian authorities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RAF Northolt regularly receives private jets, but landings at RAF Marham, a key frontline base, are rare. The investigation follows the release of files in January that briefly led to the arrests of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson over alleged sharing of confidential documents with Epstein.

The MoD expressed support for ongoing police work and extended its thoughts to the victims of Epstein’s crimes, nearly seven years after his death.

News.Az