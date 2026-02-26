WEF President Brende resigns following Epstein links disclosure

+ ↺ − 16 px

World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende announced his resignation on Thursday after documents revealed his past contacts with Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement published on the WEF website, Brende stated that after careful consideration, he had decided to step down as president and WEF chief executive officer (CEO) to avoid disrupting the forum's operations, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a separate press release, WEF Co-Chairs Andre Hoffman and Larry Fink, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, accepted his resignation and announced that board member Alois Zwinggi would serve as the interim president and CEO.

"We wish to express our sincere appreciation for Borge Brende's significant contributions to the World Economic Forum. His dedication and leadership have been instrumental during a pivotal period of reforms for the organization, leading to a successful annual meeting in Davos," said the press release.

According to documents related to Epstein that were disclosed by the U.S. Department of Justice in late January, Brende had three business dinners with Epstein and maintained contact with him via email and text message. In response, the WEF said on Feb. 5 that it had launched an independent external investigation. Swiss media later reported that the investigation had concluded and found no new issues beyond what was previously known.

Brende had served as WEF president and CEO since 2017. In a farewell statement, he described his tenure as "profoundly rewarding" and said that it was "the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions."

