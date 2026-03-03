UK sends destroyer, helicopters to Cyprus after Iran attacks

“The UK is fully committed to the security of Cyprus and British military personnel based there,” said Starmer in a post, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We’re continuing our defensive operations and I’ve just spoken with the president of Cyprus to let him know that we are sending helicopters with counter drone capabilities and HMS Dragon is to be deployed to the region.”