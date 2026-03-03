UK sends destroyer, helicopters to Cyprus after Iran attacks
Source: Xinhua
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the UK is sending helicopters with counter-drone capabilities to Cyprus and deploying the air defence destroyer HMS Dragon to the region.
“The UK is fully committed to the security of Cyprus and British military personnel based there,” said Starmer in a post, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
“We’re continuing our defensive operations and I’ve just spoken with the president of Cyprus to let him know that we are sending helicopters with counter drone capabilities and HMS Dragon is to be deployed to the region.”
By Faig Mahmudov