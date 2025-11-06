UK still believes Trump can push Putin toward peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom’s Defense Secretary John Healey says he believes U.S. President Donald Trump remains capable of persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin peace negotiations on Ukraine.

“President Trump is the figure that can bring Putin to the table, that can potentially deliver an end to the fighting,” Healey said during a flight from Norway to Paris, where he was scheduled to meet France’s new defense minister, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Healey added that Ukraine’s partners in the Coalition of the Willing continue to coordinate efforts to ensure they are ready to support peace when the opportunity arises.

Trump’s push for peace

Since the start of his second term, Trump has sought to end the Russia-Ukraine war, holding multiple contacts with Putin — including a face-to-face meeting in Alaska in August.

However, Putin reportedly rejected proposals for a complete ceasefire, and Moscow later escalated missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Despite the setback, Trump has maintained that peace is possible. In September, he said he was confident that the war would eventually end “the right way”, hinting at upcoming diplomatic efforts.

Plans for a Budapest summit between Trump and Putin in October were scrapped after Russia refused to soften its conditions for ending the war. Shortly afterward, Washington imposed new sanctions on Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

Trump has since said he is open to new talks with Putin “only if a real agreement to end the war can be reached.” The Kremlin confirmed Putin’s willingness for dialogue, but no date has been set.

News.Az