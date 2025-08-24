UK to continue training Ukrainian military in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

British instructors will continue to train Ukrainian military personnel in 2026, this is stated in a statement by the UK military department, News.Az informs.

According to information, the extension of Operation Interflex (a program to train Ukrainian military personnel according to the standards of the British Royal Air Force - ed. ) until at least the end of 2026 was announced by Defense Secretary John Healey.

According to the minister, since the beginning of 2022, during this program for training new recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 50 thousand Ukrainians have received "vital combat skills."

The training, which has been extended from five to seven weeks, is carried out primarily in the UK.

