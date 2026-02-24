UK to regulate Netflix, streamers like TV broadcasters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain will require major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ to follow the same content and accessibility rules as traditional broadcasters, the government said on Tuesday.

Under the changes, streaming services with more than 500,000 users in the UK will be brought under the broadcasting code overseen by regulator Ofcom. The move aims to protect audiences from harmful or offensive content and ensure accessibility features such as subtitles are widely available, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The government said two-thirds of UK households now subscribe to at least one major streaming service, with 85% of people using on-demand platforms each month, compared with 67% who watch live television.

The new standards will require streamers to meet rules on issues such as accurate and impartial news reporting and audience protection. Ofcom will be granted powers to investigate and take enforcement action if the code is breached, bringing online platforms in line with traditional broadcasters including the BBC.

