UK urges Israel to allow more aid into Gaza

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has called on Israel to “allow much more aid in and open all the routes and crossings immediately” into Gaza. The UK announced that over 1,000 tents have been delivered after months of delays.

Her statement comes amid mounting pressure from human rights groups and protesters, who criticize the UK’s role in supporting Israel’s military operations, including supplying F-35 jet components and conducting surveillance flights over the enclave, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

