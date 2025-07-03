UK voices support for Azerbaijan in pursuit of justice over killings of Azerbaijanis in Russia

The United Kingdom has voiced strong support for Azerbaijan’s efforts to seek justice following the recent killings and assaults of Azerbaijanis in Russia, offering condolences to the victims’ families and expressing solidarity with the Azerbaijani people.

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld shared his deep concern over the incidents in a post on social media platform X, News.Az reports.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected by these tragic events.

“The events targeting Azerbaijanis in Russia deeply concern us. We offer our condolences to the families of the deceased and express our solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan during this difficult time. We also express our support for Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure justice.”

The UK’s statement underscores growing international attention and support as Azerbaijan calls for thorough investigations and responsible action in response to the violence against its citizens abroad.

For context, on June 27, 2025, Russian law enforcement conducted a large-scale raid in Yekaterinburg targeting a group that included Azerbaijani nationals. During the operation, at least 14 people were detained, among whom 12 were Azerbaijani citizens. Reports indicate that physical force and torture were used against some detainees. Tragically, two Azerbaijani men, the Safarov brothers, died as a result of violent treatment during the raid. The incident sparked outrage in Azerbaijan, prompting calls for thorough investigation and justice.

Azerbaijani authorities have initiated a criminal case and are demanding accountability from Russian counterparts.

News.Az