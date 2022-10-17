Ukraine and Russia swap more than 100 prisoners each

Ukraine and Russia in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region each freed more 100 prisoners on Monday in a swap, News.az reports citing CNN.

The Russian-backed side released 108 Ukrainian women, both military and civilian, according to Ukraine’s Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Among the released Ukrainians are members of the Armed Forces, servicewomen in the Navy, National Guard and Border Guard. The Russian-backed authorities also released 12 Ukrainian civilians.

“It was a very nerve-wracking exchange,” Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government released 110 people, among them 80 civilian sailors and 30 servicemen who serve on behalf of Russia, according to Denis Pushilin, the Russian-backed leader in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, which Russia now claims to be part of its country.

