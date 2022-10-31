Ukraine announces emergency power outages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine on Monday announced emergency power outages across the country after Russia launched a new wave of missile strikes targeting critical infrastructure, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Ukraine is introducing emergency power outages due to Russia’s massive shelling of critical infrastructure across the country, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on Telegram.

“Important! Due to massive shelling of critical infrastructure, emergency power cuts are being introduced,” he wrote.

Blasts were heard across multiple regions in Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, in addition to a nationwide air raid alert declared by local authorities.

Officials in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovograd, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions reported explosions caused by the Russian strikes in statements on Telegram.

News.Az