Ukraine can win the war, NATO Secretary-General says

"Ukraine can win the war," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, News.az reports.

While the Secretary-General announced he believed in Ukraine's victory, he did not say when this victory would be achieved: "We must be prepared for a protracted war and support Ukraine in the long run. We can't predict it but must be ready".

The Secretary-General said that NATO helps Ukraine by providing high-level military equipment and financial support: "All allies contribute to this process. However, Ukraine wants more support. Our position is that NATO should not directly interfere in this war. "


