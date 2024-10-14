Ukraine claims destruction of Russian military transport plane

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyiv announced on Monday that its forces had successfully destroyed a Russian military transport plane stationed at an airfield deep within Russian territory over the weekend.

Kyiv’s military intelligence agency said it had destroyed the Tu-134 transport aircraft overnight between Saturday and Sunday at a military airfield in the Orenburg region, which lies around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the border with Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “These Soviet-built airplanes are used mainly to transport leadership of the Russian defense ministry,” the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on social media.The agency posted footage of what Ukraine said was an arson attack, showing a blaze burning inside an aircraft, but it did not provide details of how the alleged attack was carried out.There was no immediate comment on the specific claims from Moscow. Ukraine has stepped up attacks inside Russian territory in recent months, targeting military sites and energy facilities, aiming to upend Russian military logistics.

