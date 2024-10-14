Key developments in the war in Ukraine for the week of October 7–13, 2024

Key developments in the war in Ukraine for the week of October 7–13, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate with intensified military activity and new challenges. The situation on the frontlines remains tense, as both sides strive to achieve tactical gains. This period witnessed significant events, including attacks, troop advances, and humanitarian incidents, News.Az reports.

During the night of October 6-7, Ukrainian forces launched a massive strike on targets in Crimea. An oil depot in Feodosiya, under the control of Russian occupying forces, was hit. Simultaneously, Russian troops achieved local successes on several fronts:• Northern Kharkiv region: Russian units advanced into the central part of Vovchansk.• Western Donetsk: Reports indicate that Russian forces captured about half of the village of Maksymilyanivka. Kursk region : Control over the settlement of Matveevka was restored, with continued advances toward Olgovka, Lyubimovka, and Tolstoy Lug.Ukrainian forces maintained pressure in the Kursk region, particularly around the areas of Korenevo and Sudzha. However, fierce fighting near Chasiv Yar on October 13 did not result in any substantial shifts along the frontline.Russia has intensified the use of missiles and drones against Ukraine:• October 6–7: Over 80 missiles and drones were launched, including Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Kh-59 cruise missiles.• October 12–13: Russia deployed two Iskander-M missiles, two Kh-59 missiles, and 68 drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 31 drones, while electronic warfare systems neutralized an additional 36.Execution of prisoners of warOn October 10, reports emerged that nine Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed by Russian troops near Zeleny Shlyakh in the Kursk region. This incident adds to growing evidence of increasing prisoner executions within the conflict zone. In response, Ukraine’s ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced the launch of an investigation into violations of prisoners' rights on October 7.1. Cyberattack on Russian Media: On October 7, Russian authorities reported a large-scale cyberattack on state media, indicating an escalation in the cyberwar between the two sides.2. West Nile virus outbreak in Ukraine: Amid the ongoing war, Ukraine faces a new public health crisis. Since July, 88 cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed, with 11 resulting in fatalities. This outbreak has further strained the healthcare system, already overwhelmed by the impact of military operations.The military developments in Ukraine from October 7 to 13, 2024, highlight the ongoing volatility of the conflict and its severe humanitarian consequences. Fighting on the frontlines continues unabated, with both sides unwilling to compromise. Additionally, cyberattacks are intensifying, and the emergence of new health challenges further exacerbates the crisis in the region.

News.Az