Ukraine claims to have shot down Russian Mi-28 helicopter using FPV drone -VIDEO

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have destroyed a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter using a First-Person View (FPV) drone, according to Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces.

Brovdi noted that the helicopter was taken down by FPV drone pilots from the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces, underlining the increasing strategic importance of unmanned aerial systems in Ukraine’s defense efforts, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

A Ukrainian FPV drone shot down a #Russian helicopter #UkraineRussiaWar



The Mi-28 helicopter was destroyed by pilots from the 59th SBS Brigade, according to Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Force. pic.twitter.com/9fVJkFcBw5 — News.Az (@news_az) September 29, 2025

Shared on social media, the operation highlights the growing tactical role of FPV drones in precision strikes on Russian assets.

News.Az