Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine claims to have shot down Russian Mi-28 helicopter using FPV drone -VIDEO

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
  • Share
Ukraine claims to have shot down Russian Mi-28 helicopter using FPV drone -VIDEO
Photo: TASS

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have destroyed a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter using a First-Person View (FPV) drone, according to Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces.

Brovdi noted that the helicopter was taken down by FPV drone pilots from the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces, underlining the increasing strategic importance of unmanned aerial systems in Ukraine’s defense efforts, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Shared on social media, the operation highlights the growing tactical role of FPV drones in precision strikes on Russian assets. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      