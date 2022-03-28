Ukraine clears suburb Irpin from Russian forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mayor of Irpin, a suburb of the capital of Kyiv, said they have reclaimed the area from Russian forces, News.az reports citing CNN.

“Irpin was freed last night. Now we need to clear the town totally. There are wounded Russian soldiers. They are offering to surrender or they will be destroyed. Irpin is a staging area for an attack. We will [next] liberate Bucha, Vorzel and Hostomel," Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn told CNN on Tuesday.

News.Az