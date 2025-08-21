Ukraine destroys Russian patrol boat in Black Sea using drone-guided laser

Footage purporting to show the patrol boat destroyed by Ukrainian intelligence near the occupied town of Zaliznyi Port in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 20, 2025. (HUR)

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) reported that it destroyed a Russian patrol boat near the occupied town of Zaliznyi Port in Kherson Oblast, killing five crew members. The strike, carried out on August 20, reportedly used a missile guided by a drone-operated laser designator.

Zaliznyi Port, once a popular Black Sea resort, has been under Russian occupation since 2022 and lies about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Kherson. HUR has previously confirmed that Ukraine is employing laser-guided technologies to target Russian forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Kyiv Independent has not independently verified the report. The attack follows a late July operation in which Ukrainian special forces destroyed Russian personnel and weaponry on Tendra Spit, an island off the coast of Kherson Oblast.

News.Az