Russia warns West: Ukraine security talks without Moscow are a ‘road to nowhere’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has warned that efforts to craft security guarantees for Ukraine without its involvement will fail, calling Western initiatives a “road to nowhere.”

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticised European leaders for lobbying U.S. President Donald Trump during talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington earlier this week. He said Moscow cannot accept decisions on collective security made without its participation, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

“Seriously discussing security issues without the Russian Federation is a utopia, it’s a road to nowhere,” Lavrov told reporters after meeting Jordan’s foreign minister in Moscow.

U.S. and European officials are working on frameworks for Ukraine’s post-war security, drawing on a 2022 draft proposal as a potential model. Ukrainian officials have also confirmed that work is under way on a military component for such guarantees.

Meanwhile, NATO military chiefs held a video conference on Wednesday, which Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone described as a “great, candid discussion” focused on securing a “just, credible and durable peace.”

Tensions rose further after Poland said a drone, likely Russian, crashed in a cornfield in its eastern region overnight. Warsaw accused Moscow of deliberate provocation against NATO allies as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.

News.Az