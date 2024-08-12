Ukraine detains Deputy Energy Minister over taking bribe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Minister of Energy, have uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme organised by his deputy, News.az reports citing Pravda .

The Deputy Minister for Energy was detained in Kyiv for a bribe of half a million dollars.Ukrainska Pravda's sources indicate that the person in question is Oleksandr Kheil.Investigation materials show that for this amount, the official, using his authority, promised the heads of state enterprises in the Lviv-Volyn coal basin to transfer mining equipment from the mines in the frontline area of Donetsk Oblast without any obstacles.The equipment in question is unique and scarce, belonging to one of the state coal companies located in the hottest sector of the eastern front, Pokrovsk, the SSU said.To obtain permission for the evacuation of the equipment from the combat zone and its use in mines in the western region, industry representatives approached the Deputy Energy Minister in the spring of this year.However, the official, whose duties included the preservation of mining equipment, began demanding money for its removal.He involved three accomplices in the illegal activity: a private energy trader, the head of an energy company from Mykolaiv Oblast, and the manager of a mining company from Donetsk Oblast. It was from this mining company that the removal of the equipment was supposed to begin after the organiser received part of the bribe.Under the arrangement, the money was to be transferred in five parts of US$100,000 each at each meeting.The bribe was conveyed through the accomplices involved.The Security Service of Ukraine documented each of the tranches in stages. As a result, law enforcement officers detained the Ministry of Energy official and his three accomplices, catching them red-handed after receiving the third tranche of the bribe.All four detainees have been served with a notice of suspicion of accepting a proposal, promise, or receiving an improper benefit by a public official.The issue of applying pre-trial restrictions to the detainees is currently being decided.

News.Az