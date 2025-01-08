Ukraine enhances border security with Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is bolstering its border security with Belarus through the construction of fortifications and the expansion of its video surveillance system.

The Secure Border project plays a crucial role in strengthening Ukraine's national security, particularly along the Belarusian border, which has been deemed a significant threat, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko stated, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media. Demchenko said that border security is extremely important, as it includes protection from illegal activities, enhanced security in border areas and openness to cross-border traffic, including for people crossing the border with good intentions. According to him, border security and strengthening of the state border are defined by the internal resilience plan of Ukraine, which was mentioned by the president.He noted that there is a strategy for integrated border management, which is recognized as a key and basic in the strategic development of Ukrainian statehood. It is a combination of various components to create security and active cross-border traffic.According to Demchenko, it is also necessary to strengthen the border in terms of engineering, including not only destroying bypass roads and creating solid ditches, but also installing various kinds of barriers. He added that they are actively working on expanding the video surveillance system, installing the maximum number of cameras to monitor each section of the border and ensure that response teams can respond quickly to attempts to illegally cross.

News.Az