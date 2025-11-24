Four killed, 17 injured as massive Russian drone attack hits Kharkiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large-scale Russian drone attack struck Kharkiv late on November 23, killing four people and injuring at least 17, regional officials confirmed.





Children aged 11 and 12 were among the wounded, according to Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The strikes ignited fires in three residential buildings and an infrastructure facility, while emergency crews reported widespread destruction across two city districts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The barrage came as U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials met in Geneva to discuss new proposals aimed at ending Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast have intensified throughout 2025, hitting towns and villages well behind the front line.

Just days earlier, on Nov. 18, a 17-year-old girl was killed and nine others were injured in a Russian missile strike on the city of Berestyn.

